Alumni meeting held Dr G Y Pathrikar College

Aurangabad: Alumni meet of Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology of MGM University was held on Wednesday.

Students who have completed a postgraduate course in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Animation and working in various fields were present. College Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Apurva Dhawale (Head of Alumni Department), Dr Bharat Naiknaware, Dr Rasika Wadalkar, Dr Sanjay Azade, Dr Satish Sankaye were present.

Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh and Apurva Dhawale guided the participants. Komal Oza proposed a vote of thanks. Pooja Vaidya, Sonali Satonkar, Pranay Vaidya, Vaishali Kumbhakarna and Somnath Suradkar worked hard for the success of this program.