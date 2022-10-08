Alumni reunion on Sunday

Aurangabad:

Parshwanath Brahmacharya Jain Gurukul has organized an alumni reunion on the occasion of the birthday of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj on Sunday. An abhishek and puja and the life work of Acharyaji will be honoured. A discussion session will be organized on the expected changes in the Gurukul.

A mangalik discourse of Muni Uttamsagar Maharaj, Kunthusagar Maharaj and Puransagar Maharaj has been organized. Gurukul president Dinesh Kumar Gangwal, general secretary Dr Premchand Patni have appealed to all the Gurukul alumni to attend the programme.