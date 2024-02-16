Ambadas Danve bereaved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve’s father Eknathrao Anandrao Danve (83) passed away due to prolonged illness on Friday. He was under treatment in a private hospital for the past one month. He had retired from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as a driver after completing 35 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Sagunabai, sons Ambadas, Devidas, Rajendra and Balasaheb Danve, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Eknathrao was the uncle of Annasaheb Jagtap, state executive vice president of Maharashtra newspaper vendors association. His last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium on Friday evening. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state housing minister Atul Save, Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda met Ambadas Danve and comforted him. The funeral of Eknathrao was attended by minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, Suresh Jethalia, Shiv Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and various party officials and activists were present.