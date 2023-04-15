Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with gaiety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 132nd birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety in the Waluj Mahanagar area on Friday. People paid obeisance to Dr Ambedkar since morning while processions were held from various places.

In Padmapani Buddha Vihar in Bajajnagar, Bhikhu Dyanrakshit Thero, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, PWD executive engineer Ashok Yerekar, L L Gaikwad, A V Nikalje, M S Oval, S D Kamble and others paid obeisance by conducting a Buddha Vandana. MP Jaleel announced that a hall will be constructed from discretionary funds. A grand procession was held in the evening.

Similarly, various programmes were organised at Amrapali Buddha Vihar, Bajajnagar, Wadgaon, Waluj, Pandharpur, Jogeshwari, Teesgaon, Patoda and other places on this occasion.

Jayanti celebrated in Rajangaon

MLA Prashant Bamb laid a stone of Dr Babasaheb Amedkar Gate in Ranjangaon. Former ZP member Usha Hiwale, Deepak Bade, Yogita Mahalkar, Shivram Thombre, Prabhakar Mahalkar and others were present. The police had kept a strict bandobast during the celebrations.

Saket Buddha Vihar, Pethenagar

Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated with enthusiasm at Saket Buddha Vihar in Pethenagar on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, litterateur Bhimrao Sarwade said Dr Ambedkar had made the deprived class politically strong. His vision of equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice has become the most important aspect of the draft of development of the United Nations. The entire world has taken note of his extraordinary work. Dr Yashwant Kamble presided over. Mangala Zine made an introductory speech. Urmila Oholkar conducted the proceedings of the function while Dhanraj Gondane proposed a vote of thanks.