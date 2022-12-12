Ambedkarites should act as elder brothers to bring OBCs to mainstream

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“The politicians have utilized OBCs only for votes but have not taken efforts to bring them to the mainstream. History has shown that the Ambedkarites have always come to the streets for OBCs caste-wise census, reservations, and other related issues. If the Ambedkarites take the stand as elder brothers to bring the OBCs to the mainstream, then the political scenario of the state and the entire country will change”, opined founder president of All India Muslim OBC Organisation Shabbir Ansari.

He was speaking during a convention organised by Avinash Dolas Prathisthan at Vasantrao Naik College to mark the birth Anniversary of Avinash Dolas on Monday.

In the first session, Vasantrao Naik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal secretary Nitin Rathod presided over. The speakers were Satyashodhak Samaj Prathisthan’s K E Haridas, Bhartiya Pichada Sanghatana leader Sudam Chichane, president of Prathisthan Dr Sanjay Moon and others.

In the second session, Shabbir Ansari presided over and the speaker was the president of Bara Balutedar Mahasangh Kalyan Dal and Prakash Shirsat.

Haridas said, OBCs should be made alert not only to the political powers but for a progressive transformation. Chanchane said, Congress and BJP are like two sides for OBCs. Both the parties opposed Mandal Commission, census and reservations.

Bharat Shirsat conducted the proceedings of the function while Amardeep Wankhede proposed a vote of thanks.