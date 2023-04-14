Ambulance donated to Dr IG Patel foundation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An ambulance was donated to the Dr IG Patel Foundation by MLA Pradeep Jaiswal in a programme organised at the Satyavishnu Hospital, N-12, Hudco. The ambulance was donated under a local development programme. On the occasion, Dr IG Patel said that the ambulance will be used for the service of the cancer patients. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Rushikesh Jaiswal, Pranjal Walnikar, Pravin Humbe, Dnyaneshwar Shinde, social activist Ravindra Walnikar and others were present.