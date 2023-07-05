Ambulance drivers refuse to take dead body

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Enraged over the action initiated by the RTO and the city traffic police against the ambulances, the drivers took a stand to stand still the work in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. The relatives of the deceased person then requested the GMCH administration to arrange for an ambulance. The body was taken after a delay of almost two hours.

According to the details, a postmortem was performed on Sachin Chavan on Wednesday afternoon. However, no ambulance driver was ready to take the body. His relatives Vikas Chavan, Vinay Avhad and others requested the administration. Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar and Dr Vikas Rathod arranged for an ambulance and the body was taken from GMCH. Still, some ambulance drivers tried to chase the ambulance, the sources said.

In a joint drive by RTO and city traffic police, action was taken against the ambulances parked in front of the casualty department on Wednesday. The ambulances were removed from there. The drivers Shaikh Farid Shaikh Salar, Zaker Maan Khan, and others demanded that the ambulances are parked in front of the casualty department for years, hence, they should be allowed to park them there.

The RTO officers Checked the fitness, PUC, insurance, and other certificates of the ambulances and seized seven ambulances.

The action was executed under the guidance of acting RTO Vijay Kathole by motor inspector Nilesh Lokhande, Amol Khairnar, Aparna Chavan, Ashwini Khot, assistant motor inspector Vaishnavi Kamble, Divya Kolse, Puja Kuche, Gangaram Bagade, Nitinkumar Ganorkar, and others.

Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said a parking space has been allotted for the parking of the ambulances. The drivers should park the vehicles there and should plan the transportation as per their turn.