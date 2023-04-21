AMC aims at attracting Rs 148 cr under Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is leaving no stone unturned to attract funds under Clean India Mission 2.0. The civic administration is preparing proposals of a total valuing Rs 148 crore. Earlier, the CSMC had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of valuing Rs 66 crore, to dispose of the heaps of garbage lying at five different sites through the biomining process, to the state government.

The remaining proposals will also be submitted to the government soon said the CSMC administrator and municipal commissioner, Abhijeet Chaudhari.

The proposals underway includes setting up of one garbage plant processing 150 metric tones capacity by spending Rs 15 crore (DPR will be submitted after finalisation of location); three Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) stations valuing Rs 8 crore at Central Naka, Chikalthana and Kanchanwadi (DPR is ready); develop nine garbage transfer stations (one each in one zone) by spending Rs 40 crore and sanitary landfill of capacity 135 metric tones by spending Rs 8 crore. Meanwhile, the search for a suitable site is underway.

30 pc contribution of CSMC

The municipal corporation will have to put in 30 per cent of the proposals if the fund of Rs 148 crore is granted. Hence the CSMC will have to make a provision of Rs 44 crore in its annual budget.

Five urinals in the city

The civic body will be proposing the construction of five urinals by spending Rs 2.07 crore. One each urinal will be built at Aurangpura Vegetable Market, Aushadhi Bhavan, Mukundwadi, Panchakki and Shahgunj.

11 lavatories

The civic administration has received Rs 5 crore from the Central Government under Swachhata Abhiyan. The fund will be utilised to construct 11 lavatories with five-star ratings. The spots have been identified and the tender process will be floated soon.

Three sweeping machines

The municipal corporation will also be purchasing three sweeping machines to clean the city roads. The estimated cost of these machines is Rs 1.65 crore. The process to buy these machines will be started soon.