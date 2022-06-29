AMC announce closure of six schools

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 29:

The strength of students in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) schools is rapidly declining over the past many years. However, the AMC administrator A K Pandey expressed his disappointment when he spotted poor attendance in the six schools and decided to close them down permanently.

The six schools are situated at Priyadarshani (Urdu medium), Hanumannagar, Vitthalnagar, Vishnunagar, Jawahar Colony and Osmanpura (all Marathi medium).

The AMC education officer Ramnath Thore confirmed the decision saying,” The teachers of these schools have been given an ultimatum of 10 days to improve the strength before the closure. The teachers of these schools will be accommodated in other civic schools.”

There are 71 primary and secondary schools run by the AMC in the city. Of which, 10 schools are supervised by one single teacher. Earlier, the AMC, under Smart City Mission, has undertaken the task of renovating all the school buildings and transforming them into Smart Schools. Besides, the CBSE-syllabus-based education has been introduced in five civic schools. Pandey after observing the poor strength of students gave the above decision and directed the education section to admit the bona fide students of these schools to the nearest AMC schools.