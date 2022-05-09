AMC appoints agent for license fee collection from businessmen!

Aurangabad, May 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to appoint a private agent for collection of license fee from the business fraternity in the city from this financial year! The AMC hopes to collect a revenue of Rs 8 crore annually through license fees.

Earlier, in June 2021, the State's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered AMC to submit an action taken or compliance report (ATR) regarding the collection of license fees in the city from April 1, 2022. Accordingly, the AMC submitted the compliance report and then floated tender to appoint a private agent.

“The tender was invited for the appointment of agent to conduct survey, data collection and help in process of issuing license/permits to business establishments within AMC limits with office management for three years. The estimated cost of the tender invited, on April 7, was of Rs 2.5 crore. The AMC has received four responses. The technical bid was open on May 4 and the financial bid will be opening on May 10,” said the AMC sources.

When contacted the assessor and collector of tax Aparna Thete was not available to elaborate upon the core issue.

- More than 106 types of business on AMC’s radar.

- Fresh registration and renewal of license every year on payment of fixed charges is mandatory.

- The proposed minimum license fee for first registration was Rs 100 and the maximum was up till Rs 30,000.

- AMC administration, after 2014, re-tabled the proposal in general body (GB) on December 18, 2018.

- The state's Urban Development Department approved the proposal on November 26, 2020.