AMC become's first municipal corporation in state to introduce National Pension Scheme

Aurangabad, March 7:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has emerged as the first municipal corporation in the state to implement the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Under the scheme, the AMC deduct a fixed amount from the salary of the civic officers, employees, teachers and non-teaching personnel every month. The share is deposited and is released in the form of pension after retirement of the employee.

Reviewing the success, the State Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued a government resolution (GR) of dated February 22 directing the other municipal corporations in the state to implement the NPS in their respective jurisdictions.

Two years ago, the AMC administrator A K Pandey introduced the NPS. Prior to it, a AMC team comprising chief auditor Devidas Hiwale, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and accounts officer Sanjay Pawar was sent on tour to study its implementation by Hingoli Zilla Parishad.