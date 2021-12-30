AMC begins door-to-door survey of properties from Jan 1

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be launching a door-to-door survey of properties that had been already surveyed through satellite under GIS mapping from January 1, said the administrator, A K Pandey. The proposal of AMC is being completed by Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL). It is spending Rs 10 crore on the project.

The AMC is sparing 150 personnel for this physical survey in the first phase and 50 more will be spared in the second phase. The jurisdiction of AMC is comprised of nine zones. However, the survey is begining from Zone No. 4.

It may be noted that a Gujarat-based private company has completed the task of mapping the properties. Under mapping, the satellite image of each property has been captured. The surveying team will measure the actual size of each property as per each photo during the door to door survey. The AMC has issued identity cards and fixed dress codes for the surveying teams.

There are 2.50 lakh properties (residential and commercial) in the AMC record. The teams will be giving one form to each property-holder to fill in the details (personal and property-related). The surveyors will then verify and upload the details on the mobile app. The details include electric meter number, aadhar card number, mobile number, water connection, type and area of construction (carpet area and super built-up area), parking space, location (first floor or second floor) etc. All this information will be attached to the property and its image. The AMC has plans to re-evaluate the old property tax on the basis of the latest information.

Permanent Solution

" The municipal corporations of big cities had already implemented GIS-mapping project, some 10 years ago. We (Aurangabad) are late in implementing it. The image of property captured through sattelite will be tallied and the real size of property will be compiled. The survey data will help revised the old property tax levied upon each property (if needed). We will soon be establishing a War Room in the assessor and collector of tax (ACT) section," said the deputy municipal commissioner Aparna Thete.