AMC-CA objects on three deputed officers, MoH

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

In a surprising development, the chief auditor

of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Devidas Hiwale, has objected to the three deputy commissioners sent by the state government on a deputation basis to AMC. Hence, he recommended that AMC’s accounts section stop releasing their salaries along with the municipal officer of health (MoH), who is also deputed, with immediate effect.

The AMC is listed under the ‘ C’ category of municipal corporations since 2016. Hence three posts of deputy commissioners are sanctioned as per AMC’s establishment section, but six are functioning. Hiwale has forwarded the letter alerting the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari.

In the AMC’s new staffing pattern, the posts of five deputy commissioners are sanctioned. The provision of additional two posts has been sanctioned considering the workload in future.

It is learnt that out of sanctioned posts of three deputy commissioners, the two were functioning at the headquarters. Later on, the state deputed four more. Hence six are functioning as of today in the AMC. Hence, the chief auditor stated that the joining of three officers on deputation and releasing their salaries are a violation of the rules. Hence their salaries should be stopped, along with the salary of MoH, as stated in the letter to the AMC’s accounts section.

It may be noted that the state urban development department (UDD), in its ordinance dated May 4, 2006, mentions the classification of municipal corporations and the total number of sanctioned posts in them. It underlines the number of officers in a different categories of municipal corporations as well.