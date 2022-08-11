AMC celebrates Kranti Din with great fervour

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Various programmes were organised by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to celebrate Kranti Din (August 9) with great fervour and enthusiasm. The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari felicitated ex-servicemen, who are members of Nagari Mitra Pathak and offered tributes to the patriotic and social reformist leaders. The national anthem was sung in a group at the AMC headquarters.

On Tuesday at 8 am, Chaudhari along with station commander Brigadier K S Narayan (of Cantonment) performed the bhoomipujan of martyrs garden, in the vicinity of Kham River. The dignitaries also planted saplings on the occasion. The chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) Sanjay Sonawane, veteran historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan, students of BSGM, PU Jain schools, and the AMC officials and personnel were present in large number on the occasion.

The municipal commissioner also felicitated 15 ex-servicemen including NMP head Pramod Jadhav by presenting appreciation certificates on the occasion.

The school students presented the cultural programmes. The AMC also paid tributes to the great patriotic leaders and reformists. At 11 am, the national anthem was organised in the group at the AMC headquarters. All the heads of the departments and their staff were present on the occasion.