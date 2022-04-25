AMC celebrates World Malaria Day

Aurangabad, April 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has organised various programmes to observe World Malaria Day (on April 25).

The municipal officer of health (MoH)

Dr Paras Mandlecha flagged off a rally at Kranti Chowk (at 8 am) and it got culminated at Siddharth Garden. An exhibition to create awareness about the Malaria disease was organised at the garden. The staff and participants took an oath to get rid of Malaria, Dengue and Vector-borne diseases.

The main aim to observe the day was to create awareness amongst the citizens about the diseases like malaria, dengue and chikun guinea and the measures to be taken at individual levels to prevent their spreading. The AMC malaria section appealed the citizens to keep their house, surroundings, empty vessels, bottles, coconut shells and tyres clean to avoid transforming them into mosquitoes breeding points.

Dr Mandlecha recommended to observe dry day once in a week, replace water from flower vasse, money plant pots, coolers, remove clogged water etc and release abet or anti-mosquito disinfectants in water storages through malaria personnel. Also use mosquito net.”

The AMC administration has also presented appreciation certificates to 40 personnel of malaria section for their outstanding performance during health crisis. The assistant director (health) Dr D B Gholap and district malaria officer Dr Dhole also guided the participants on how to prevent spreading of malaria and help saving lives of people.

The AMC medical officer and biologist Dr Archana Rane, malaria staff, employees of district malaria office, students of Goganath Baba Nursing College and MPW of Family Welfare Training Centre took hard efforts for the success of the programme.