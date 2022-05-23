AMC conducts meeting as agitation for water goes outside headquarters

Aurangabad, May 23:

The BJP-led morcha organised in the city, to draw attention towards water scarcity, was led by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday. The stage was erected on road opposite to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters. On one hand, the morchaites were staging demonstration outside the office, while inside the headquarters, the civic authorities were holding meeting with water experts to improve the water supply system.

The agitation time was already declared. Hence, in the cabin of the city engineer S D Panzade, the officers from AMC’s water supply section and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) were holding a meeting since morning. The focus of discussion was on Express Pipeline and water supply to old city. It was decided upon focussing on streamlining distribution of water in the areas that are complaining of scarcity.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that MJP’s executive engineer Ajay Singh gave several suggestions, but none of them was acceptable to the AMC officials. In the whole scenario, the city engineer was trying to understand the situation and find out best possible solutions to overcome the water woes.

The task of taking measures to improve water supply in the city and arrange additional quantity of water from different resources would be an ongoing process after the summer season.

It may be noted that the AMC administration, through various resources, has tried to lift additional quantity of 16 MLD water in the last one month to overcome the growing water scarcity, this summer.