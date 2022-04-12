AMC dedicates electric vehicles, other equipment of valuing Rs 8 crore

Aurangabad, April 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has today inaugurated e-vehicles and other equipment (utilised for desilting works) purchased by spending Rs 8 crore. The vehicles were dedicated to public at a function held at AMC headquarters.

The AMC has purchased seven electric cars for officers, while four backholders of JCB company, one excavator, two poclains, and three tippers of Ashok Leyland company will be utilised to desilt nullahs and perform other works. The vehicles and equipment have been purchased from the AMC fund and under the 15th Finance Commission fund.

The additional commissioner B B Nemane, R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, deputy commissioners Santosh Tengale, Saurabh Joshi, executive engineers (mechanical section) D K Pandit, B D Phad, Santosh Wahule, Hemant Kolhe, Dr Neeta Padalkar, Vikram Darade, S D Kakade, Vijay Patil and others were present on the occasion.

The inauguration of ambulance presented to the AMC health section by Marathwada Gramin Vikas Sanstha was also held on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by Mansukh Zambad, PRO Tauseef Ahmed, AMC officers and representatives of various companies supplying vehicles to AMC.

AMC to save crores of rupees

It may be noted that due to absence of required transport vehicles and equipment, the AMC would use to spend around Rs 4 crore every year on desilting of nullahs in the city.The civic chief has claimed that this cost will be saved as the AMC had get the work done through contractors, so far.Now, the AMC will performing the job, he stressed.