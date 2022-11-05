AMC delays in developing Rose Garden

The project came up, but it failed to attract domestic tourists and local visitors. As an initiative, the AMC decided to construct galas for the tourists to buy local art and handicraft items at the garden campus during 2022-23. The proposed size of the shops (galas) was 7 x 8 square feet area each. However, six months have passed since the announcement, the AMC is yet to start the work. Hence eyebrows are being raised whether the project will see the light of day or will get a nip in the bud.