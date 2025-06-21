AMC demolition drive leaves traders jobless, sparks protest

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move that residents say amounts to harassment of the poor, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished several decades-old shops near the Mukundwadi bus stop, citing encroachment. The sudden drive affected businesses that had been operating for over 55 years, leaving many traders and workers jobless.

The anti-encroachment team reportedly entered over 100 metres into the area and razed shops, sparking public anger. Locals questioned the timing and intent of the action, calling it a blow to their livelihood. The area, earlier under MIDC, was once approved for regularization during the tenure of then MLA Dr. Kalyan Kale and industries minister Ashokrao Chavan. However, the plan stalled after a change in government. Later efforts to acquire plots through CIDCO also went unanswered. Former corporators Babasaheb Dange and Bhausaheb Jagtap condemned the drive. “We’re not against road widening. Take even 110 feet, but don’t destroy the poor man’s bread and butter,” they said. Accusations also flew at BJP MLA Atul Save and Narayan Kuche, with residents alleging political misuse of power to evict vendors. In protest, local traders and residents will hold a rally today (June 21), backed by social organizations, to oppose what they call an unjust civic action.