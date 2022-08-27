AMC detects 13 illegal commercial connections near Patidar Bhavan

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was active in detecting illegal water connection drive on Saturday. The squad severed 13 illegal commercial connections taken from the main pipeline near Patidar Bhavan (on Jalna Road).

There are many commercial establishments on Jalna Road. Hence the AMC squad during the survey surfaced the illegal connections. It revealed that they were enjoying the water to date without paying tax to the civic body. On digging the earth by 2-3 feet, the civic squad found seven illegal connections at one point and six at another point. Hence the AMC severed all the 13 illegal connections.

Two days ago, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court directed the AMC to take action against illegal connections from the main pipeline. It also instructed to file offences if it is needed. Two months ago, the AMC has filed offences against a few citizens and a few traders in this regard. Meanwhile, the AMC has stopped taking stringent action like criminal offences against violators.