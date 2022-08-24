AMC detects illegal water connections passing through 1-km long drain

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today found hundreds of illegal water connections taken from the main pipeline in the Chikalthana area. The pipelines having lengths more than 1 km were rested in a covered drain to draw water to their homes. The civic team disconnected 61 connections today and will be taking action tomorrow as well.

The squad led by deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi reached Chikalthana on Wednesday morning. At first, the officials surveyed the pipeline and found a drain running parallel to it. The officials were shocked to see that the covered drain was used as a trench to hide their illegal connections. The squad spotted 211 connections at one spot only. The majority of these connections passed through the drain, the civic personnel had a tough time disconnecting the connections. Hence, they could severe 61 only and the rest will be done tomorrow, it is said.