AMC disconnects 24 illegal water connections

Aurangabad, June 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad has severed 24 illegal water connections from Amrut Sai Plaza - a housing society situated in Silk Mills Colony, across the Railway Station, on Thursday.

The city is facing acute water scarcity. A few years ago, the citizens would use to receive tap water after every three days. This gap gradually got widened and presently, the supply of water in taps is being made once in five or seven days. There are some localities which are receiving water on a gap of eight days or more also.

Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), is undertaking various measures to prevent scarcity and also detect leakages in the distribution system including water thefts through illegal connections. Hence the AMC administrator appointed nine key civic officers as guardian officers, to maintain the smooth distribution of water in their respective zone.

Today’s action was taken by the squad led by the

AMC chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule. A fortnight ago, the squad had disconnected 12 illegal connections in Pahadsinhgpura and Begumpura.