AMC distributes free of cost 1.25L tri-colours

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started distributing free-of-cost national flags through its nine zonal offices and centres in their respective jurisdictions, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The AMC has 1.25 lakh tri-colour in its stock.

A few days ago, the AMC has returned 2 lakh national flags supplied by the state government, through an agency in Ghaziabad, as they were not as per the prescribed parameters of the flag code.

The cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar said,” We have got 1.25 lakh national flags from the suppliers of Aurangabad, Dhule and Nashik. There are nine zonal offices in AMC. The distribution of flags has been started through each zone office and 4-5 centres in the jurisdiction of each zone. The staff of zonal offices, health section and education section’s HMs, teachers and other personnel are deployed on the task of distributing free-of-cost tri-colour.

Meanwhile, to create awareness about the 75 years of the Indian Independence, the AMC through students of various schools organised 600 Prabhat Pheris, so far. Group dance competitions have been organised at Tapadiya Natyagruh and Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Besides, a programme ‘Vande Mataram’ of singer Rajesh Sarkate is also being organised on August 14.”