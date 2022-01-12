AMC earns Rs 45 crore under Gunthewari Scheme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The town planning (TP) section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has collected a revenue of Rs 45.73 crore by sanctioning 2,548 files, out of 4,921, under Gunthewari Scheme, in the last four months.

The state's decision of regularising the properties built before December 2000 to December 2020 is attracting good response from the citizens. The AMC's Gunthewari Cell has constituted a panel of 50 architects to assist the citizens in preparing the files so as to regularise their illegal constructions under the scheme. The architects are rendering the service free of cost since the last four months. The TP section has received 4,921 files till January 12, 2022. Under the guidance of the Deputy Director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, the head of Gunthewari Cell, Sanjay Chamle, has approved 2,548 files and rejected 102 files on technical grounds. A revenue of Rs 45.73 crore has been collected through regularising the properties. Meanwhile, the remaining property-holders have been asked to deposit their challans. The office has noticed that many of them are delaying in depositing the challan money. As per norms, the AMC awards the Gunthewari certificate to property-holder only after deposition of 100 pc money mentioned in the challan.

Controversial files set aside

The properties that are constructed on land declared as green zones or reserved for development purpose are not being regularised. Many property-holders are insisting the AMC to sanction their files, but they are not entertained as the state government has not framed any policy in this regard. Hence the civic personnel are keeping aside such controversial files.

Appeal to commercial property-holders

According to Gunthewari Cell, there are around 500 commercial properties eligible for regularisation under the scheme. However, it has been observed that they are hesitating to submit their files for regularisation process. " We have served notices to them. The commercial property-holders eligible for regularisation under the scheme should cooperate the AMC," said Deshmukh appealed them to volunteer in regularising their illegal structures.