AMC finalises 80 spots for display of hoardings; boards in city

Aurangabad:

Following the orders of the divisional bench of the Bombay High Court, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has fixed 80 spots granting permission for displaying of signboards, hoardings and banners in different parts of the city. The permission is granted for 3-5 days only and after that the political party, organisation or individual would have to remove it or face penal action by the civic administration.

The jurisdiction of AMC comprises nine zones. Hence the zone-wise list of fixed spots (bracket) includes Zone 1 (21), Zone 2 (14), Zone 3 (02), Zone 4 (12), Zone 5 (07), Zone 6 (12), Zone 7 (07), Zone 8 (09) and Zone 9 (04). The AMC will also be levying charges as per the size of the signboards, hoardings and other displays.

Zone wise list of 80 spots

Zone No - 1: Bhavsingpura Ramabai Chowk, Amin Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Opposite AMC School, Behind Sachi Arch, Chinar Garden Chowk, Opposite Wani Complex, Opposite Punjabi Bhavan, Near Cemetery, Tarangan Chowk Mitmita, Opposite AMC School, Near Vithal-Rukmini Temple, Little Flower School Chowk, near Wamandada Kardak Maidan in Nandanvan Colony, T B Hospital, Town Hall, Opposite Cancer Hospital, Old Kamakshi Lodge, Town Hall (Next to Art Gallery), Next to AMC School Compound Wall in Bhadkal Gate.

Zone No - 2: Kranti Chowk Graveyard Boundary Wall, Paithan Gate Parking, Zilla Parishad Maidan, ST Workshop Compound Wall, Opposite Government Library, Kotla Colony, Shahaganj Bus Stand, Sunday Bazaar, Near Siddharth Garden Bridge, Samrat Chowk Mondha Road, Weekly Bazaar Jafar Gate, District Health Centre and Patangwala Chowk in Raja Bazar.

Zone No - 3: Central Naka, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and near electricity DP at TV Centre.

Zone No - 4: Harsul T Point, SBOA School, Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, TV Centre Chowk, Sathe Chowk Siddharth Nagar, Opposite Central Jail, Himayat Bagh, Harsul (Shivaji Maidan), Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk, near the main entrance of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre, Ektanagar and near the entrance of Smritivan Park.

Zone No - 5: Shivneri Colony, Ambedkarnagar, Artinagar, Naregaon, Brijwadi, Chaudhary Colony and M-1 MIDC area.

Zone No - 6: Nayanagar Hussain Colony, N-3, N-4 CIDCO, Thackeraynagar, Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi, Dnyaneshwar Colony, Sanjaynagar, Ramnagar, Vitthalnagar, Kamgar Colony, Rajnagar, Mukundnagar and Jaibhavaninagar.

Zone No - 7: Baijipura, Jawahar Colony, Pundliknagar, Balkrishnanagar, Mehernagar, Ulkanagari and Shivajinagar.

Zone No - 8: Jabinda Lawn Signal, Beed Bypass Road, Renukmata Arch, Devlai Chowk, near Hotel Jatra at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, MIT College Chowk, Mahanubhava Ashram Chowk, Link Road Corner, Kanchanwadi Bus Stop and opposite Benchmark Near Hotel Janki.

Zone No - 9: Ram Mandir to RTO Office to Padmapura, Devgiri College to Government Polytechnic College, Dashmeshnagar Mahadev Mandir to Chausar Jyotinagar and MIDC Colony to Pharmacy College Road.