AMC focuses on illegal banners, hoardings, signboards

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Acting upon the orders of the Bombay High Court, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will be launching a drive to make the circles, squares and roads in the city free from illegal hoardings, banners, posters, signboards etc from November 14 to 18.

While speaking to media persons, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari urged the individuals, organisations and societies to remove their illegal displays on their own within three days or else the AMC will instigate penal action or may even file offences against them for the violations, he said.

”The High Court has given orders to file offences against those defacing the beauty of the city by displaying hoardings, posters, banners and signboards illegally without the permission of the AMC. There are nine zones in the city. Hence the squad of each zone along with the anti-encroachment squad will implement the drive. We will be taking penal action or filing offences after three days (from today). Hereafter the sanitary inspector and building inspector of each zone will be responsible to keep a watch on illegal displays in their respective jurisdictions,” said Chaudhari.

Cleanliness of circles, roads

The AMC has started cleaning circles, squares and roads. The soft dust or mud accumulated on the sides of the roads and circles, apart from the garbage in the dividers, are also being removed to maintain the city clean, tidy and hygenic. The cleanliness of flyovers during the night hours has also been started. Meanwhile, the solid waste management cell has deployed its sanitary staff on the task. The executive engineer, deputy engineer, junior engineer, ward officer, and sanitary inspectors of each zone have been appointed for the cleanliness task, said the civic chief.