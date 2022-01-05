AMC-GB okayed leasing of land for Smart City office

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele today has clarified that the land of the government hostel for students (Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vasatigruh) has been given a lease of 10 years for the construction of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) office. The proposal was passed legally in the then general body (GB) meeting of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Ghodele also mentioned that the land has not been sold out. Its price is of Rs 21 crore and it will be deducted from the AMC's share in the Smart City Project.

It may be noted that Ambedkarwadi Atyachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti has accused AMC of selling the hostel land to ASCDCL for Rs 21 crore. Referring to the allegation, former mayor said, " The hostel was closed for past many years. In between, the infrastructure was used as the AMC health section's store for some time. In 2017, the hostel was utilised to dump dry garbage in the building. Later on, the waste was burnt. The campus of the hostel turned into an illegal activity den. Hence the GB decided to lease out the land for the Smart City office, three and a half years ago, with a view that the office will be utilised to provide facilities to the citizens. Ghodele said, " We have respect for the great leader Annabhau Sathe and we will meet the office-bearers of the action committee and convince them, soon."