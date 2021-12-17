AMC gears up to widen 24-metres wide parallel Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

Sensation has prevailed in Kailasnagar after Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) served notices of land acquisition to the property-holders for the widening of development plan road, extended from MGM Hospital to Laxman Chawadi (also called as a parallel of Jalna Road). The residents claimed that they are passing sleepless nights since the notices fell in their hands.

It may be noted that the AMC has razed down many properties to widen this DP road up to 18-metres, way back in 2011. Now, the notices served to them stated of further widening it up to 24 metres. Meanwhile, the confusion continues amongst the residents whether the total parallel road is 18 metres wide or 24 metres wide?

The road is looked upon as a parallel to the busy Jalna Road. Its widening work is going on at a snail's pace for the past 3-4 years. As per the development plan, the road will be widened up to 18 metres at some length and the remaining road will be 24 metres wide. The then municipal commissioner P N Bhapkar undertook the task of widening the roads approved as per the DP plan in 2011. The drive started with the acquisition of properties on road, extended from Laxman Chawadi to MGM Hospital via Kailasnagar. The property-holders after acquiring their properties (all or some portions) were awarded TDR rights as compensation against their land.

Now, the AMC's designated officer of the anti-encroachment squad, served notices to more than 50 property-holders to widen the road up to 24-metres under Section 260 of the Municipal Corporations Act. The residents or project-affected had to submit the reply of the notice within a fortnight. Sensation prevailed amongst residents after receiving the notices. They grieved that some or major portions of their properties were already demolished by AMC, nine years ago, to widen the road up to 18-metres. Now, they fear becoming homeless after the demolition of existing properties. Many of them would be affected by the AMC's action.

The additional commissioner R P Nikam said, " Our Town Planning section has already completed the marking process on the road. They had mentioned the length of the road to be widened up to 18 metres and 24 metres. It has been observed that many property-holders after handing over their properties (under land acquisition process) encroached upon it, later on. Hence, the AMC has served notices. There is no question of harassing anybody unnecessarily."

According to residents, " Many people staying in the localities had lost their jobs and business during the Covid pandemic situation. The struggle to cope up with the situation is still underway. Now, the fear of losing shelter after demolition has groped after AMC's decision to widen the road up to 24 metres." The AMC first decide whether it is 18 metres or 24 metres. Do not harass people unnecessarily. In 2011, the AMC has already made many of them homeless. Now, it is on verge of making others homeless again, grieved the residents Bipin Jawale, Bhaskar Girhe and others.