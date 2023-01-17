AMC gets 4,000 doses of Covishield

Vaccination will start in the city from Wednesday

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received nearly 4,000 Covishield vaccines from the office of the deputy director of health on Tuesday. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that vaccination will start in ten health centers in the city from Wednesday.

The AMC had no stock of vaccines available since January 1. The number of citizens not taking the second dose and booster dose of the vaccine is more than two and a half lakh. At present there are no patients of corona in the city. However the possibility of increase in corona infection cannot be ruled out. Hence the AMC demanded that 75000 doses of Covishield, Covaxin and Carbovax should be obtained. But the state government informed that the stock of vaccine will be given only when available. The health department started a follow-up to get the vaccines. On Tuesday, the AMC received 4,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. The doses will expire on February 10. So these vaccines can be used only for 24 days. The municipal health department has appealed to those citizens who are yet to take the second and booster doses to get vaccinated.

Vaccination at ten health centers

Vaccination will start at the Cidco N-11, Cidco N-8, Shivajinagar, Bansilalnagar, Chikalthana, Aurangpura, Bhimnagar, Baijipura, Satara and Chetnanagar will be given vaccination in ten health centers.