AMC health department prepared to tackle Corona

Aurangabad

The citizens have not forgot the memories of the first and the second corona wave and it is not new for them. Hence, they should not be afraid of corona now as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department is all prepared to tackle it, the department advised to the people.

Corona has started spreading its tentacles across the world again as some new variants were found in some countries. The union government as a precaution issued some directives to the state governments. The guidelines are being followed by the health department, said AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

A meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday. The residents have taken the first corona dose while 86 percent vaccination target of the first dose has been completed and 68 percent of the second dose has been completed. Similarly, 66 percent of the vaccination of first dose and 51 percent second doses for the persons between 15 years and 17 years have been completed. The residents should not be afraid but should take care, the department sources said.