AMC identifies 800 illegal water connections

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 27: The special squad appointed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator has identified 800 illegal water connections in Padegaon, Gadiya Vihar and Trisharan Chowk on Friday.

The above areas were having complaint of poor water supply. The team was led by AMC’s officer Santosh Wahule.

There are 1.35 lakh legal water connections as per AMC record. It is believed that the strength of illegal connections would be more than 1.5 lakh in the city. The officials while surveying in the above areas today came to know that the political leaders or activists had encouraged the residents to take illegal connections to encash them as voters during the elections. It is believed that there could be around 1,000-1,500 illegal connections in each ward. Majority of the illegal water connections are taken from the main distribution pipeline passing through the locality. This is the reason why these connection-holders get adequate quantity of water in their taps and the rest of them deprive of water in their taps.

For the past many days, the residents of the above areas were also complaining of receiving water with low pressure in their taps. Hence the squad, in each zone, is visiting the places to verify the complaints made by the citizens.

Four days ago, the AMC’s one such special squad had disconnected hundreds of water connections from Bhausinghpura, Navyug Colony and surrounding localities.

On Friday, the special squad visited Gadiya Vihar near Shahnoormiyan Dargah vicinity and other two areas. The primary survey revealed that there are around 800 water connections taken illegally from the main pipelines.

The head of special squad Santosh Wahule said, “ The drive to disconnect illegal water supply connections will continue on holidays (Saturday and Sunday) as well.The team will seized the pipes as well. I appeal to the citizens to apply and get legal water connections.The illegal connection on main pipeline is not good for water distribution system in the city.”