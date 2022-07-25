AMC introduces Pay and Park facility from Aug 1

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 25:

Better late than never. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has finalised the parking policy and decided to implement it in the city from August 1. On a pilot basis, the AMC will be providing Pay and Park facilities for the vehicle-owners, at seven commercial or busy market places in the city. The parking will be free for the first two months and then it would be chargeable, said the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and AMC officials.

The irresponsible parking of vehicles on main roads in the city had become a nuisance and a core issue for the civic administration. The work of framing parking policy was going at the administrtaive level for the past many years with the initiative of ASCDCL and AMC. At first, the policy was fixed and today its presentation was made at the ASCDCL headquarters, for further process. Later on, the implementation of the Pay and Park facility was decided, said the media analyst Arpita Sharad.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Carblet App has been designed for the vehicle owners desirous to park their vehicles at these seven places. The citizens will have to download the app which will help locate parking vehicles conveniently and also indicate the availability of space. The facility of paying charges online is also available through the app on the spot. The payment could be made after scanning the QR Code, said the officials.

The seven places providing the Pay and Park facility are as follows: Connaught Place-Cidco, Nirala Bazaar, Osmanpura, Adalat Road, Sutgirni Chowk, Pundaliknagar and T V Centre. The inaugural function will take place in Cidco on August 1.