AMC invites tenders of Rs 7 crore to illuminate city

The electrical branch of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has invited two tenders valued at Rs 7 crore to illuminate the historic city’s main roads, traffic islands, footpaths and dividers.

It may be noted that the delegation of women is going to visit the city as a part of the G20 Summit in February 2023. Hence the district administration and the civic administration are taking united efforts to clean, beautify and revamp the city. The AMC had demanded funds of Rs 11 crore from the state government, but the state government provided aid of Rs 50 crore for the task. As a result, the work is being done with zeal and enthusiasm by the AMC officers.

The executive engineer and head of the electrical branch A B Deshmukh said,“ The city’s green belts, pedestrian ways and dividers will be illuminated through facade lighting. The last date to submit the quotations for the tenders is December 30 and will be open on January 2, 2023.”

Appointment of Pune’s PMC

It may be noted that there will be maximum usage of important roads by the G20 delegation while in the city. Hence the AMC has decided to permanently illuminate the dividers, green belts and pedestrian ways on the road from Chikalthana Airport to Hotel Vivanta by Taj. The civic administration has appointed a project management consultant (PMC) from Pune to look after the task, said Deshmukh.