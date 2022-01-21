AMC online property tax payment facility enters into 10th year

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The trend of paying property tax online seems to be catching up in the city as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has noticed growth in an average of around new 2,000 citizens every year since the last three years.

Tapping the city's potential and boom in the information technology (IT) sector, the AMC has introduced the online payment of property tax with the assistance of a private bank in 2012. The facility has now entered into 10th year. Hence the civic authorities concerned are hoping to achieve a collection figure of Rs 10 crore online, this financial year!

The systems manager (e-Governance section) Aparna Thete and the in charge of IT section Adil Siddiqui elaborated," Through two payment getways, 14,615 property-holders have deposited property tax of more than Rs 8.39 crore through online during the financial year 2020-21. In the current financial year, from April 1, 2021 to January 21 (morning), 16,694 property-holders deposited more than Rs 7.08 crore property tax online. This is the 10th year of the online

facility and reviewing the gradual rise in online tax-payers since past few years, we are hopeful of touching the collection figure of Rs 10 crore in this financial year."

Thete, who is also the assessor and collector of tax and deputy commissioner appreciated the growth. She acknowledged that the trend of paying online tax is catching up. " Many middle-aged and senior citizens are also seeking assistance while paying the tax online. Our section also receives a few calls seeking assistance or reporting about technical snag, if it occurs in the system. The citizens feel comfortable as one can pay the tax at his/her convenience. It also saves time and energy.

There is no man to man communication and no need to stand in long queues at the zonal office window."

Gradual growth in online tax-payers

As per the record, a total of 12, 646 property-holders deposited Rs 6.47 crore as property tax in the financial year 2019-20. In 2020-21, a total of 14,615 citizens deposited property tax to the tune of more than Rs 8.39 crore (1969 new citizens and around Rs 2 crore tax was collected more than last financial year). The current financial again witnessed an increase of property-holders by 2,079. So far, 16,694 property-holders have deposited their tax online, said the civic officials.