AMC ordered to maintain water supply during festival period

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh today informed the civic administration to ensure that there is no disruption in water supply in the city during the festival period. The High Court also instructed to complete the new water supply scheme by October 31, 2023.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) executive engineer (water supply) in his report submitted to the High Court stated the AMC draws water from Jayakwadi Dam through 700 mm and 1200 mm size main pipelines to the city and they have gone old and due to myriad reasons, many leakages have been formed in these pipelines passing through different parts of the city. Of the 15 major leakages, the AMC has sealed eight, while the remaining seven leakages have to be repaired and for it, the civic body will have to stop the water supply of the city for 24-30 hours. In response to the report, the High Court suggested the AMC maintain the water supply as the festival is around the corner.

Besides leakages in 13 joints, out of 50, have been sealed. They were in pipelines of various sizes passing beneath the roads at Hotel Vits Chowk, a road leading to Nakshatrawadi MBR, Lohgaon Phata on Paithan Road, opp Dhorkin pump house and Dhangaon nullah.

The report further stated that due to frequent closures of these different types of valves, their performance capacity decreases and causes leakages. The leakages are identified and repaired or sealed by an independent squad. To seal and repair the big leakages it takes 30-35 hours to do welding and replace the valve and damaged pipe.

Adv S S Tope voiced on behalf of the AMC, Adv Vinod Patil pleaded on behalf of MJP and Adv Mukhedkar represented the original petitioner.