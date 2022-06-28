AMC postpones action against illegal water connections on main pipeline in city

Aurangabad, June 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has claimed that the absence of police security has enforced to put on the drive against illegal water connections on main pipelines connecting to 31 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs). Earlier, the AMC had announced starting the drive on June 28.

“The civic authorities during the survey have identified hundreds of illegal water connections on main pipelines. Hence it was delaying the filling time of 31 ESRs in the city. However, the police bandobast required to implement the drive could not be available due to political turmoil in the state. Hence the drive has been put on for some time,” said the head of the squad Santosh Wahule.

Earlier, there were complaints from the citizens staying in different parts of the city that the ESRs in their areas are not filling in time. As a result, the civic administration conducted a ground level of each ESRs and found 1663 to 1855 illegal connections on main pipelines. Ironically, these connection-holders were enjoying water 24x7 in their taps. Hence the AMC decided to severe these illegal connections on main feeder lines. As per schedule, the AMC was to disconnect connections on the main pipeline from Delhi Gate to Hattesinghpura (on June 28), Mukundwadi to ST Workshop (June 30) and Gandhinagar (Sunday Bazaar) to Kirana Chawadi (July 2). Accordingly, the deputy commissioner (AMC) sought police security. Meanwhile, the existing tension in the city and frequent demonstrations by the supporters of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in the city display their strength. On the other hand, Sena is also opposing the rebels. Hence, the police administration orally informed the AMC of its inability in supplying security personnel.