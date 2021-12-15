AMC presents rough draft on delimitation of prabhags before SEC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has made a presentation on the rough draft of newly formed prabhags, before the State Election Commission (SEC) in Mumbai, today. The presentation lasted for two hours. The SEC has recommended a few corrections in the rough draft.

It may be noted that the AMC has submitted the rough draft comprising of 42 prabhags (formed through delimitation of 126 wards) on December 6. Hence the SEC has directed the AMC to make the presentation upon the rough draft on December 15 in Mumbai.

The deputy commissioner (elections) Santosh Tengale said, " The presentation was made before the State Election commissioner UPS Madan and other key authorities. They expressed satisfaction, but also recommended some corrections in the rough draft. We will be making the corrections after receiving official order from the SEC. Meanwhile, the commission could also make few corrections at its level."

The AMC officials are strictly maintaining confidentiality on the submission of the rough draft. They are taking all care to avoid the leakage of rough draft as it happened in Amravati Municipal Corporation. The document will be made public only after the SEC order's AMC to invite suggestions and objections upon it, said the AMC officials.