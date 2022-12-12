AMC provides CT scan, X-ray in Meltron Hospital at minimal cost

Aurangabad:

With an aim to provide relief to the urban poor, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has introduced blood testing, X-ray and CT Scan facilities in the Meltron Hospital, at very nominal charges.

The press release issued by the AMC health section stated that the X-ray facility could be availed on payment of Rs 100 and the CT Scan facility at just Rs 700.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha has appealed to the needy citizens to take note of the facility and benefit from it.

The AMC is also providing an Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) in the Meltron Hospital.