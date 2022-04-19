AMC raises alert reviewing Covid-19 patients rise in Delhi

Aurangabad, April 19:

Sensing danger after sudden rise in Covid-19 patients in Delhi, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), has raised an alert in the city appealing to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated, before the advent of the fourth wave, which is predicted to hit the country between May and June!

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, “ The task force meeting which held on Monday had a detail discussion and directed to focus on effective implementation of vaccination drive. The AMC has started to administer vaccine to the persons avoiding to take second dose by visiting door-to-door. Besides, due to ongoing Holy Ramzan and the rise in mercury level, the centres have been started to administer vaccine in the evening hours.” We could evade the third wave due to vaccination. Hence the vaccine will help us to overcome the danger of fourth wave as well. Hence the citizens should respond positively to the vaccination drive, appealed the MoH.

The citizens should understand that the vaccine is the only tool to fight keep away the infection from out jurisdiction.

It may be noted that the state government has lifted all the restrictions after passing of the third wave in phases. Meanwhile, the strength of Covid-19 patients is increasing in Delhi. The type of variant is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has not issued any fresh alerts. However, the local municipal administration is closely watching the situation and is on toes to tackle the situation.

The MoH said, “ Many primary health centres (PHCs) in the city and rural areas had completed the target of 100 per cent vaccination. Meanwhile, the medical officers (MOs) of those PHCs, which had not completed the target, have been instructed to identify citizens who had taken their first dose and are delaying for the second dose and get them vaccinated on priority.”