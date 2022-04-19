AMC raises doubt on fire in Chikalthana garbage processing plant

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station urging to investigate whether the fire accident that had taken place at garbage processing plant in Chikalthana was intentional or accident?.

The bailing machine and the tin shed of the plant had got affected in the accident. It may be noted that the garbage plant is operated by private operator. The plant was in operation till 12 midnight and later on the staff went to sleep. On Friday (April 15), there was fire at the place where the garbage isn unloaded from the vehicles. The fire brigade was alerted about the accident.

The fire fighters along with four tenders tried to douse the fire. The spraying of water continued with two water tenders till the evening. The fire came was brought under control after 15 long hours. Meanwhile, the cause of fire accident was unscertained, so far.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi

said,” The Chikalthana plant resumed its functioning after three days from the date of fire accident. The fire had taken place in pre-sorting section. A quantity of 25 metric tones (MT) of garbage has got burnt into ashes in the accident. For some days, the wet garbage will be sent for processing to garbage plant at Padegaon and dry garbage will be processed in Chikalthana. Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire accident could not be ascertained. As a result, the AMC has lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC police and they will now probe the matter and find out the real cause of the accident.”

Buzzing of Alarm soon

To avoid repeatation of such fire incidents in future, the AMC has decided to install fire alarm system. The alarming will help to rush and cease the fire promptly. Besides, we will also lay pipelines on all four corners of the plant so that the water can be drawn, from all sides, during emergency to douse the fire, said the deputy commissioner.