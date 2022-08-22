AMC records online tax collection of Rs 12 crore in 4 months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

In a positive development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recorded an online collection of Rs 12 crore, in the form of property tax and water tax, in the last four months of the current financial year. The internet-savvy citizens have deposited the taxes through the AMC website or Smart Nagrik Mobile App.

As reported earlier, the AMC undertook the ambitious e-Governance project under Smart City Mission. The project interlinks the functioning of AMC’s all departments and render digital services. Around 5 lakh documents have been computerised, so far. The motto of the project was to bring speed in rendering quality services, maintaining transparency within a short period.

The citizens can visit the AMC portal on www.aurangabadmahapalika.org or download Smart Nagarik App on their mobiles. The facility for paying property tax was introduced many years ago, but the facility for water tax collection has been introduced this year. The citizens here could view their property tax and water tax bills before making payments. Besides, they can also register their grievances relating to civic amenities, get their birth and death certificates etc. The service is monitored by ASCDCL under the supervision of the AMC deputy commissioner and the deputy CEO (ASCDCL) Aparna Thete.

“ Of the total revenue of Rs 12 crore recorded online Rs 11.68 crore is property tax and Rs 41 lakh is water tax. Last year, the online collection of taxes was Rs 7 crore. The gradual increase in revenue depicts that the citizens are slowly adopting the new technology for making their payments conveniently,” said the ASCDCL project manager Syed Faiz Ali.