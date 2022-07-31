AMC recruitment drive after general elections

Aurangabad, July 30:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has hinted that the process of recruiting new staff in AMC will be implemented after the general elections.

Many educated unemployed youths are eagerly waiting for the AMC’s recruitment drive. However, the AMC for the past two years, citing myriad reasons, is delaying recruitment.

The status of the municipal council got elevated into the municipal corporation on December 8, 1982. Hence, mega recruitment was undertaken by the AMC from 1982 to 1988. Since then, the AMC had not undertaken a recruitment drive. In the meantime, the personnel who were working on daily wages were absorbed as regular staff by the AMC. The recruitment was also made as per Laad-Page Committee recommendations, but it was very limited in number.

The officers and personnel are retiring from the services every year. The percentage is increasing. Hence to recruit the new staff, the AMC prepared a new Staffing Pattern and also the Service Recruitment Rules. The state government approved the new pattern as well as the rules, one year ago. However, the AMC could not implement the recruitment drive. Instead, the AMC submitted the proposal of fixing the roaster (percentage of social reservation in jobs based on the staffing pattern) to the divisional commissioner. Hence it was expected that after his approval, the AMC would undertake the recruitment drive, but it could not find an auspicious occasion, so far.

When inquired the administrator A K Pandey confirmed that the recruitment process will now take after the AMC general elections. “The elections are on priority and are expected to be held in October-November,” he said.