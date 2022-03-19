AMC releases map showing jurisdiction

Aurangabad, March 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) started preparing a city development plan for the past few months. The State Government set up an independent unit for this task. A preliminary map showing the jurisdiction of the AMC was released.

It has new Satara-Deolai areas. The Town Planning Department appealed to people to submit an objection, if any, in 60 days about the map displaying boundaries of the civic body.

The Government has already directed the Corporation to prepare a combined development plan of the city. The Government sent a unit led by deputy director Raza Khan. The unit started working in August 2021. The AMC had published a draft of a development plan adding new areas of the city during the year 2015-16.

The then officer-bearers had alleged that changes were made by flouting norms. Some of them approached Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Government commented on the work of a new development plan which included Cidco-Hudco, Satara-Deolai, 18-villages and old city areas. The map was displayed in Town Planning Department. One can submit the objection about the map in two months.