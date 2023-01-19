AMC remove encroachments freeing 80-feet wide road for motorists

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Amid tight police bandobast, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) today removed 80 encroachments from Champa Chowk and Jinsi to free the 80-feet wide development plan (DP) road from frequent traffic congestion.

The encroachments include commercial shops and a few pucca constructions. The size of the shops includes 15x15 feet and 10x15 feet and built in cement concrete bricks or tin kiosks. The encroachers had set up their businesses of mobile accessories, electrical gadgets, tea stalls, mutton-chicken etc. Few of them had also opened offices of political parties.

Meanwhile, the civic officials claimed that 15 days ago the marking of the 80-foot wide road was done and all the encroachers were also alerted and instructed to remove their encroachments on their own. Some occupants tried to defend claims that the land belongs to the wakf board, while some tried to obtain a stay order from the court. However, the AMC removed the encroachments as it was on its land.

Today morning, the anti-encroachment squad reached Champa Chowk. They pressed JCB to remove 10-12 illegal shops existing near the Champa Masjid. Later on, the other shopkeepers started removing their encroachments on their own. All the encroachments till the Jinsi were removed till the evening.

Acting upon the orders of the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, the additional commissioner and head of the anti-encroachment section R P Nikam initiated the action. The designated officers Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonwane, police inspector Ashok Bhandare, police inspector Fahim Hashmi, building inspector Mazhar Ali, R M Surase, Syed Jamshed, Pandit Gaoli and the police personnel were in today’s action. The staff of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) took part in the action.