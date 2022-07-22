AMC requests CP to let private staff conduct door-door property survey in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has submitted a letter requesting the commissioner of police (CP) to allow the employees of Amnex Co. to conduct the door-to-door survey in the city as a part of the GIS mapping of properties. The project

has been launched under Smart City Mission.

It may be noted the project is witnessing opposition for the past year. Two days ago, the police took the two employees of the agency, while they were surveying in the Osmanpura area and beat them mercilessly considering them suspects in a house-breaking theft case. The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) awarded the contract of Rs 11.09 crore to Amnex Co one and a half years ago. The agency is responsible for conducting GIS survey, drone survey every year and door-to-door survey of properties and other works. However, the performance of the agency is not satisfactory. The agency claims there are many hindrances in the survey. Two days ago, the political persons objected to the staff while surveying in the Osmanpura area. The team did not pay heed to the warning and continued to survey. Hence the Osmanpura police lifted them and beat them in the police station, claimed the employees. They were made to sit in the police station for five hours. Later on, the cops let them go.

Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete wrote the letter to the CP and also underlined that the survey will be conducted in the jurisdiction of each police station. Hence the AMC requested the CP to instruct all the police stations in this regard.