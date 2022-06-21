AMC rocks due to major political crisis in State

Aurangabad, June 21:

The State witnessed a major political crisis on Tuesday. This is giving jolts to the administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The officers and employees are assuming the effects if BJP comes to power again.

Opposition leader to the State Legislative Council Pravin Darekar had announced recently to bring AMC scams with all evidence to light.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power in 2019. The tenure of office-bearers who were ruling the AMC ended in April 2020. There is an administrator on the Civic Body for the past two and half years. Shiv Sena has domination over the administrative rule in the AMC.

The decisions are being taken with the consultation of District Guardian Minister Subhash Desai and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray while MLC Ambadas Danve takes decisions on the local level.

The officers and employees from the Corporation were working considering that MVA will remain in power for five years. BJP leaders were not taken into confidence in the administrative rule of AMC. So, BJP always criticised the administration which today recollected the announcement made by Pravin Darekar to bring scams into light with pieces of evidence.

Besides Sena, the former corporators of the different parties used to visit the AMC daily even if it has an administrator. But, no Sena leader turned up at Corporation on Tuesday. It wore a deserted look throughout the day. Many officers and employees were not available today.