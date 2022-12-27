AMC seals two commercial shops to recover huge property tax

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Zone Number 6 officials today sealed two shops in Chikalthana Area to recover property tax to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Meanwhile, two other shopkeepers immediately handed over two cheques of valuing Rs 50,000 to civic officials to evade action.

The AMC to recover property tax of Rs 4.72 lakh from Kiran Katariya sealed his shop at Cambridge Chowk. The AMC also sealed the shop of Nanda Thakare of the same locality to recover a tax of Rs 10.12 lakh.

It may be noted that the third wave of Covid-19 was from January 1 to March 31, 2022. As a result, many property holders avoided paying their taxes. The AMC also shelved the drive owing to the critical situation. Now, the possible threat of Covid-19 is lurking in the city. The AMC fears that its collection may get affected. Hence to recover maximum collection before March 31, the AMC has intensified the recovery drive since December.

Earlier, acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete instructed all the ward officers to deploy their staff and speed up the recovery. Each ward office established a recovery squad. The civic administration instructed them to start on Monday, but no action was taken on the first day.

Meanwhile, the other shopkeepers Dnyanoba Pakhare and Sanjay Auti deposited cheques of Rs 50,000 against their dues to evade action against them. The civic administration will be taking action in full capacity from tomorrow, said Thete.