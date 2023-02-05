Jayant Yadav and Pulkit Narang added as net bowlers to India squad for Australia series

Team India have called up Jayant Yadav and Pulkit Narang as net bowlers ahead of the the four Tests that will start at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on February 9. Yadav, has previously represented India, and Pulkit Narang of Delhi, is currently with the Services team. The two offies are in addition to four other spinners, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahal, Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar, who are with the Indian team as net bowlers. The presence of extra off-spinners is an indication of India's desire to neutralise Australia's Nathan Lyon, the most experienced spinner in the visitors' camp.

The upcoming four-Test series will likely decide the finalists of the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship, and the pitches are likely to play an integral role. For India to progress to The Oval game in June, they must win the series 3-1 or 4-0, while Australia need one win to book their final berth. The hosts will have an off-day on Sunday before the camp will move to the new VCA Stadium in Jamtha in Nagpur, the venue for the opening game. The camp, thus far, has taken place at the Old VCA stadium in the city. Jayant Yadav played the first of four Tests during the 2016-17 series against Australia. However, he picked up only one wicket each in the first and second innings in Pune, dismissing Nathan Lyon and Matt Renshaw. Despite losing that game by 33 runs, the hosts returned to win the series 2-1. The 33-year-old last played a Test against New Zealand in March 2022.The Indian team will have an off-day on Sunday and the camp will move to the new VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, which will be the venue for the Test. The camp, thus far, was held at the Old VCA stadium in the city.

