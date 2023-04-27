Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

In a major blow to Sunrisers Hyderabad, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. The all-rounder enjoyed a fine outing in his last game against Delhi Capitals as he returned a three-wicket haul and scored an unbeaten 24 off 15 balls despite ending up on the losing side.

Having picked up the hamstring injury, the player is set to undergo scans to determine how long will it take before he returns to action. However, Sunrisers have confirmed that the all-rounder will miss the rest of the ongoing season. Sundar’s withdrawal comes as a massive blow to the Sunrisers who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in their last five games. SRH currently has four points and will take on fellow struggler Delhi Capitals on Saturday.