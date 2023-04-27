SRH's Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a hamstring injury, the franchise announced on Thursday.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi," SRH tweeted on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1651459255730573313

Sundar produced a brilliant performance in SRH's previous game against DC. In his last outing, Sundar bagged three wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC). The franchise is yet to announce his replacement.

The all-rounder was an important member of the SRH team, making crucial breakthroughs with the bat and contributing usefully lower down the order.

Sundar played seven matches in the ongoing edition, taking 3 wickets and conceding 146 runs at an economy of 8.26. On the other hand, he slammed 60 runs with the highest score of 24 and an average of 15 runs.

Sundar's departure is a huge setback for the Sunrisers, who sit at the bottom of the points standings with only two wins in their past five games. SRH now has four points and will face fellow relegation contender Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad.

